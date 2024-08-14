$!Best 17 Platforms to Buy Instagram Comments: A Comprehensive 2024 Review

Do you crave real Instagram engagement? You’ll need the kinds of Insta comments that make visitors feel like they’ve just crashed at their favorite coffee house for a gossipy chat with their friends.

With that explanation of our rankings out of the way, let’s dive in!

Our top picks earn 10 points. They offer all the features we love to see in Instagram comments services. Sites that score less than 10 are Instagram service providers worth considering if they offer quality services other sites don’t.

10. Does the site have stand-out features, especially the use of revolutionary AI systems?

8. Do you get affordable prices when purchasing comments — or at least excellent value for money?

5. Can you choose premium comments to boost your visibility even more?

Apart from that, here’s how we ranked the Instagram comments services you’ll read about, with one point for every feature we love to see:

Although all Instagram marketing services need to know your Instagram username, no passwords are required for any of the sites covered in this roundup. Account security should always be a vital consideration!

The Instagram growth sites featured in this review all meet basic quality standards. They work with real Instagram users who post comments to build brand awareness or boost engagement rates. They don’t use bots — a practice that violates Instagram’s terms and can get users banned from the social media platform.

As you begin your search for the best sites to buy IG comments , you’ll instantly notice that very few sites offer them. You may be thrilled to stumble on a platform that sells Insta comments, but we urge caution. They’re not all good.

Purchasing comments is a winning social media marketing strategy that can help you turn a corner — but only if you buy real Instagram comments from trusted sites. Look no further to learn which Instagram comments services stand out and why.

Do you already have a beautiful Instagram page packed with quality content your target audience would love (if they had a chance to see it)?

Turning your Instagram page into a vibrant and ever-growing community is much more challenging now. The number of comments different posts get greatly influences your odds of being featured on the Explore page or showing up in people’s feeds.

People who started building their Instagram presence before 2016 were lucky. All they had to do to connect with their target audience was post quality content, use a clever combo of unique and trending hashtags, and figure out when their followers were online.

Twicsy has joined the Instagram comments revolution with AI-powered comments, too. Need relevant comments that directly encourage potential customers to browse your Instagram profile and leave more organic comments? Think of Twicsy as your shortcut to fame (and the Explore page).

You don’t need to buy a lot of comments to notice an improved engagement rate. Buzzoid’s comments packages start at five high-quality or premium comments, and even this modest number can make a real dent.

This approach to delivering high-quality Instagram comments has two advantages — fast delivery times (because how long would it take people to write excellent comments?) and more affordable prices.

Every comment you get from Buzzoid has the potential to build brand awareness and offer social proof — and while AI largely crafts the Insta comments, they’re always posted by active Instagram users with real accounts.

Buzzoid is a titan in the Instagram growth space. Having supplied authentic followers, IG views, and likes for over a decade, they’ve recently added an Instagram comments service. But with a twist, because Buzzoid never takes a half-hearted approach. Their IG comments are fueled by a game-changing AI system that will get you trending before you can say, “Wow, I wish I’d done this ages ago!”

Buying Twicsy’s premium comments packages ups your game even more. Verified users adorn your page with well-written comments that inspire trust, curiosity, and conversation if you choose this option — just the kind of buzz you need to make it big!

Purchasing comments from Twicsy results in a guaranteed visibility boost without putting your Instagram account at risk, making this growth service one of the top sites to buy Insta comments.

3. Rushmax

Score: 10

You can think of Rushmax as the last of the three musketeers. As one of the first Instagram marketing platforms to adopt AI-driven Instagram comments packages, Rushmax stands head and shoulders above most sites selling Insta comments.

Every single comment is posted by real people who could have written the high-quality comments you receive themselves; AI just makes the process a whole lot faster. Rushmax gets very close to instant delivery, which you’ll appreciate if you can’t wait another minute to see organic comments, likes, and Instagram views pile up.

Rushmax also stands out for another reason — this site sells quality engagements for YouTube and TikTok, too. Small business owners and influencers looking for a growth service that covers several of their social media accounts are bound to consider this a plus.

Rushmax’s Instagram comments service is excellent but not quite as powerful as Buzzoid’s for the moment. Brands who want to test it out for themselves will immediately discover that Rushmax stands out in professionalism, however, something that shines through when you talk to their customer support team.

4. InstaPort

Score: 9

InstaPort is a trusted USA-based Instagram service provider that offers real followers, likes, and views at affordable prices. The team is currently working on overhauling and upgrading its Instagram comments packages, so customers can soon look forward to quality services when buying Insta comments.

As for now, the AI IG comments services are still in experimental mode, which means delivery times are markedly slower than Buzzoid’s. Despite hiccups with delivery times, brands and influencers ordering Insta comments from InstaPort can expect engaging content that can help their brand awareness.

InstaPort has a sleek checkout system with an option to use Bitcoin as one of the payment methods.

5. IGlutton

Score: 8

Are you a control freak? Are you creatively inclined? IGlutton has found a clever way around the low-quality Instagram comments many other vendors deliver. If you write your own comments, this site gets real people to post them to your Instagram page — where, depending on the quality of the words you penned, you can look forward to boosted engagement rates.

IGlutton offers affordable prices (similar to their Instagram likes packages) but let’s get real — you do most of the work.

6. Social Cyclone

Score: 7

Social Cyclone lets you buy a lot of comments, which are posted from real Instagram accounts. Upgrading to premium comments gets you Instagram content from verified users. The low prices tell the full story before you even test the service out — you get random Instagram comments that won’t help you rise to the top but can make a small difference.

7. IG Boost

Score: 7

You may want to take a more careful look at IG Boost if you’re looking for cheap Instagram comments packages to attract new followers or show social proof. They’re one of the cheapest sites for IG comments, which means you can mostly look forward to emojis and generic messages.

8. GoViral

Score: 7

GoViral is a bulk Instagram comments provider. Using this service isn’t a serious investment, as prices are low, and you can look forward to a maximum of 500 Insta comments with instant delivery. Nothing about these bought comments is unique to your different posts, but you won’t put your Instagram account at risk by purchasing comments from them.

9. InstaResponse

Score: 7

InstaResponse’s comments packages are very similar to the last couple of Instagram service providers in this list. The difference is that you can’t buy a large number of comments. Their maximum number is 50.

10. GroPros

Score: 7

The only thing that earned GroPros a score of 7 is that this site lets you split your bought comments over two different posts. That’s handy when you’re buying bulk comments. This site works with real Instagram users who post generic Insta comments.

11. Instology

Score: 6

Growing your social media presence from the ground up requires more than random Instagram comments. You’ll need quality comments relevant to your brand identity and posts to get there. However, influencers who have already established their Instagram pages could benefit from the generic and cheap IG comments Instology sells.

12. CoolGo

Score: 6

This service lets you buy Insta comments posted by real users or Instagram comments posted by active users with verified Instagram accounts. Neither option leads to thoughtful and unique feedback or discussion, but they have affordable rates.

13. Intuitiv Gram

Score: 5

This is the point in the review where we might as well switch to what isn’t offered. Intuitiv Gram sells random Instagram comments at higher prices than its competitors featured above and doesn’t provide live customer support. Credit cards are your only payment option.

14. InstaLaunch

Score: 5

Purchasing comments from this site is a bad idea if you want speedy service. The comments are posted by real people, but they sure make you wait. Comments packages range from 50 to 1,000.

15. Likd

Score: 5

This new site is virtually unknown. It sells bulk comments that won’t truly advance your quest to reach your target audience through the Explore page. Likd is more expensive than it should be, but you can choose premium comments posted by verified users.

16. IG Burst

Score: 5

Another site that recently started offering Instagram comments packages is IG Burst. While no password is required to use this service, they do encourage potential customers to create an account that auto-renews generic comments every two weeks.

17. Social Xcelerate

Score: 4

This site promises quality services to grow all your social media accounts. The comments services are slow to work, and when you do get your IG comments, they are very standard. With so many better options, there is no need to choose this site.

How Much Can Buying Instagram Comments Help?

Purchasing comments from quality services costs more than buying followers or likes, so this is one of the most frequently asked questions.

The answer? Get ready to have your mind blown! All Instagram engagement metrics help with social proof and the Instagram algorithm, but quality comments show that your target audience is willing to put effort into your Instagram page.

You can attract new followers and more organic comments with a large number of comments on your Instagram posts — if they’re good. High-quality comments directly reply to your post, offering relevant Instagram engagement.

What Else Should You Know Before You Buy Insta Comments?

It’s vital to buy real Instagram comments. These comments reply to your Instagram content and are posted by real accounts. Fake engagements posted by bot software have several consequences. Instagram may delete the comments when bot accounts get banned, but you may also get suspended yourself.

Buzzoid, Twicsy, and Rushmax are the best sites to buy IG comments that foster true engagement. InstaPort may catch up very soon. If quality content is your top priority, we recommend sticking with these services.

You gain peace of mind when you use top services with proven track records. These Instagram growth sites remain popular because they consistently deliver something few others can — Instagram engagements that actually help you get ahead.