4 reasons why Sussex County parents are choosing Smile Hero Pediatric Dentistry

Here are just a few reasons why Sussex County parents* are choosing Smile Hero for their babies, kids and teens:

And though the office just opened this February, Smile Hero already has over 20 5-star Google reviews from local parents.

For children and parents alike, a trip to the pediatric dentist can be stressful. Luckily, Sussex County residents have nothing to fear with Smile Hero Pediatric Dentistry in town. The newly opened pediatric dentistry office, led by Dr. Jackson Jeong, provides specialized care for patients from infancy to age 18.

1. Friendly, fun environment

At Smile Hero, kids often forget they’re at the dentist. The office looks more like a play room: colorfully-decorated and stocked with toys, books and games to put kids at ease. When patients get to the exam room, they find brightly-colored dental chairs to sit on, and TVs in the ceiling to watch during their appointments.

Local parent Ashley S. said “the office is so kid friendly; games, TV, books, etc. I highly recommend for your child! I only wish he wasn’t just a pediatric dentist -- I’d love to go myself!”

2. Kid-centered, gentle care

Every step of the way, from the waiting room to the dentist chair, patients and parents find staff members who are great with kids. Dr. Jackson himself is a parent to two toddlers. His son, who loves superheroes, inspired Dr. Jackson to name his dental practice “Smile Hero.” He’s great with kids and parents alike. He is known for his patience and bedside manner, and always explains procedures in detail so parents and children know what to expect.

Multiple parents have reported that their children are no longer afraid of going to the dentist after visiting Smile Hero:

“Dr. Jackson was awesome with my 8-year-old who was nervous going to the dentist,” said local resident Melissa S. “Dr. Jackson and staff made her feel comfortable and she did not want to leave by the end of the appointment.”

Another local parent, Thomas P., echoed the sentiment: “Our youngest is no longer afraid to visit the dentist after he was last treated by Dr. Jackson.”

3. Conservative, quality care from an experienced pediatric dentist

Dr. Jackson’s patients are in good hands -- seriously. Back when he was in dental school, Dr. Jackson was awarded “Best in Prosthodontics,” which is given to the student with the best hand skills.

Today, Dr. Jackson is fully board-certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. On top of running his own practice at Smile Hero, Dr. Jackson serves as a pediatric dental surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Health’s Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, N.J., where he treats pediatric patients under general anesthesia.

He attended University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry, and completed his residency at New York University and Bellevue Hospital.

Prior to entering the dentistry field, Dr. Jackson received his Master’s Degree from Boston University School of Medicine and worked as a research scientist for Harvard University and Seoul National University.

Dr. Jackson said Smile Hero’s mission is to be the “superhero for our patients’ teeth: to save them in the most effective, gentle, and conservative ways.”

4. Pain-free booking and billing

Booking an appointment with Smile Hero is easy with its online booking system. Parents can also make appointments over the phone.

Smile Hero takes most PPO insurance plans, including Guardian, Cigna, Delta, Metlife, and more. If you’re unsure whether your insurance is accepted, Smile Hero’s office staff is happy to help you.

*Parents names have been changed to protect their privacy. To see all of the great things local parents are saying about Smile Hero, click here to read the Google reviews.

Learn more or make an appointment today:

Smile Hero Pediatric Dentistry

521 Co Rd 515, Vernon Township, N.J.

(973) 737-8029

smileheronj.com