ABOUT

Male mixed breed dog. 5 years old. 50 pounds

Lafayette

CHARACTERISTICS

This cutie came to us from Virginia. His previous home had a lot of dogs that ended up needing to be re-homed.

If you are looking for a great adult dog to go on adventures, then lounge on the couch, look no further.

HOUSE TRAINED

Yes.

HEALTH

Up-to-date on vaccines. Negative for heartworm. Negative for FIV and FeLV.

ADOPT THEO

Father John’s Animal House

50 Father John’s Lane

Lafayette, NJ 07848

973-300-5909

info@fatherjohns.org