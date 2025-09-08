ABOUT
Male mixed breed dog. 5 years old. 50 pounds
Lafayette
CHARACTERISTICS
This cutie came to us from Virginia. His previous home had a lot of dogs that ended up needing to be re-homed.
If you are looking for a great adult dog to go on adventures, then lounge on the couch, look no further.
HOUSE TRAINED
Yes.
HEALTH
Up-to-date on vaccines. Negative for heartworm. Negative for FIV and FeLV.
ADOPT THEO
Father John’s Animal House
50 Father John’s Lane
Lafayette, NJ 07848
973-300-5909
info@fatherjohns.org