Meet Tessa

ABOUT

Female, 10-12 Years, DSH, Tabby

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Tessa is a sweet senior girl that is super friendly. She loves to eat. Tessa would love to find her forever home. She loves to sit in your lap and be pet.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed, will be vaccinated upon adoption

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Mellow dogs

ADOPT TESSA

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.