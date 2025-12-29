Meet Tessa

ABOUT
Female, 10-12 Years, DSH, Tabby
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Tessa is a sweet senior girl that is super friendly. She loves to eat. Tessa would love to find her forever home. She loves to sit in your lap and be pet.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed, will be vaccinated upon adoption
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Mellow dogs
ADOPT TESSA
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.