Meet Bobbie

ABOUT

Female, 6 Months Old, Black

Vernon Township, New Jersey

CHARACTERISTICS

Bobbie is approximately 6 months old. She is shy at first but will eventually come out of her shell when she becomes comfortable with you. She came in with her sister Kara.

COAT LENGTH

Short

HOUSE-TRAINED

Yes

HEALTH

Spayed & up to date to vaccines

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Cats

ADOPT BOBBIE

Vernon Township Animal Control

3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462

973-764-7751

animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com

Hours of Operation:

Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.