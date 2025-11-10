Meet Bobbie

ABOUT
Female, 6 Months Old, Black
Vernon Township, New Jersey
CHARACTERISTICS
Bobbie is approximately 6 months old. She is shy at first but will eventually come out of her shell when she becomes comfortable with you. She came in with her sister Kara.
COAT LENGTH
Short
HOUSE-TRAINED
Yes
HEALTH
Spayed & up to date to vaccines
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Cats
ADOPT BOBBIE
Vernon Township Animal Control
3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462
973-764-7751
animalcontrol@vernonpolice.com
Hours of Operation:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.