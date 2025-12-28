The “Ancient Mariner” does paradoxically proclaim,

“Water, water, everywhere”, a poet’s quote of known fame.

“Nor any drop to drink”, is this our destiny?

For our drinking water management is a travesty.

Our local and national water quality,

Is in dire straits causing catastrophic misery.

A crisis omen the lead pipes of Paterson and Flint,

And daily water-main breaks headlining our newsprint.

All communities need financial remedies,

To safeguard our water supply and prevent disease.

This most precious natural resource we must protect,

From overdevelopment and industry neglect.

To drink Gold or Silver a human absurdity,

Water for all life the most valuable commodity.

George Kibildis

Sparta