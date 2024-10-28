Van Ginneken, Hoffmann work tirelessly for schools; Altieri knows what’s needed

As a Board of Ed member for the past seven years, I would like to encourage the Hardyston voters to elect Dave Van Ginneken, Ron Hoffmann and Jeff Altieri to the board for the next three years.

Dave and Ron have been on the board for the entire time I have been there and have dedicated themselves tirelessly to working for the betterment of the Hardyston schools.

Our academic standards and the results of state and school testing have noticeably improved, new curriculum and staff have been employed to upgrade and assist youngsters who need help, while the superintendent, administrative staff and teachers have enthusiastically developed programs to encourage the progress of each individual student.

Ron and Dave have spearheaded this progress. They have worked with parents, administrators and the board to develop a safe, happy and academically successful school system.

Jeff would be new to the board but has consistently attended board meetings and has eagerly given his support on issues related to the enhancement of our school community.

Jeff has been a longtime participant in community activities. He has coached and organized soccer programs and has joined his daughters in school activities. He is well aware of how our schools are progressing and what is needed.

I wholeheartedly recommend that they receive your votes.

This letter represents my personal opinion and does not speak for the Board of Education.

Sue Lucarelli

Hamburg