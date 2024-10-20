Van Ginneken, Altieri put community first

My family and I are proud to call Dave Van Ginneken and Jeff Altieri friends.

Dave is currently a member of the Hardyston Board of Education and running for re-election, and Jeff is running for one of the spots up for election this November.

Dave and Jeff are hard-working people who are very involved in the Hardyston community. They both are members of the Recreation Committee and have coached and been part of running the Wallkill Valley Rec soccer league for as long as I have known them.

They can always be seen at pretty much every event throughout Hardyston.

Over the many years my family and I have known them, one thing is for sure: Both have put our community as well as the well-being of our children first.

Whether it’s running the soccer league, volunteering at community events or as a member or concerned parent at a BOE meeting, Dave and Jeff have the best interest of our kids in mind.

They aren’t afraid to ask hard questions or fight for what they believe in, including finding the most efficient use of the district’s resources.

Both of them have the background and experience to understand the financial and technological needs in our district, in which they both have or have had kids.

Both of these men will always fight for our kids and what’s best for them.

Dave and Jeff are the best candidates for the Hardyston BOE. It’s not hard to see how hard they work and how hard they will work for our children.

Knowing how selfless, family- and community-oriented both these men are, it’s easy for me and my family to see who the right choice is. Thank you.

Thomas and Sandra Maloney

Hamburg