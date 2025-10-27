The Ravens

On my hour walk through our large cemetery,
In quiet thought in the distance I could see,
Four shaggy black ravens atop a marble tombstone.
Their guttural croaking disturbing this peaceful zone.
As I approached their aggravation grew,
Their pitch and fever intensified anew.
Too close was I they flew to a high fraught dead tree,
With heads askance and glaring eyes they tracked me.
I passed by but on my return a foreshadowing gloom,
There sat the four again atop this tomb.
Off again they abandoned their dark sentry,
The name and inscription for me now a must-see.
Aghast was I to view this ghoul’s horrid history!
“In Death I live in Evil to murder again wantonly”.
George Kibildis
Sparta