The Ravens

| 27 Oct 2025 | 12:47

    On my hour walk through our large cemetery,

    In quiet thought in the distance I could see,

    Four shaggy black ravens atop a marble tombstone.

    Their guttural croaking disturbing this peaceful zone.

    As I approached their aggravation grew,

    Their pitch and fever intensified anew.

    Too close was I they flew to a high fraught dead tree,

    With heads askance and glaring eyes they tracked me.

    I passed by but on my return a foreshadowing gloom,

    There sat the four again atop this tomb.

    Off again they abandoned their dark sentry,

    The name and inscription for me now a must-see.

    Aghast was I to view this ghoul’s horrid history!

    “In Death I live in Evil to murder again wantonly”.

    George Kibildis

    Sparta