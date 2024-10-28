Students top priority for Hoffman, Ginneken, Altieri

I write this as a Hardyston citizen, not as a member of the Hardyston Board of Education, and most importantly as the father of four children currently enrolled in the Hardyston School District.

I want my children to embrace the complete school experience: a rigorous curriculum, supportive teachers and administrators, various sports and clubs, and unique community events that can be shared with their friends and family.

I commend the Hardyston faculty and staff for doing their part in the classroom as our students are some of the highest performers in the area.

Likewise, I admire the parents and community members who step forward to volunteer their time to make these opportunities so special.

Dave, Ron and Jeff continue to prove by their presence, actions and commitment that our students and school remain their top priority.

I have worked with Dave and Ron for years on our Board of Education, where they lead with integrity and wisdom. They recognize the role of a board and trust school leaders to lead.

They remain heavily invested in the success of our school, proposing new ideas and sharing different perspectives.

Jeff is present at meetings and has demonstrated through his comments and questions that he wants the best for our students.

He volunteers for many school events, dedicating his time to enhancing more meaningful experiences for our students and families.

Please take the time as you come to the end of this year’s full ballot of national and state elections to choose 3-4-5 for Ron Hoffman, Dave Van Ginneken and Jeff Altieri.

For our community, this is the most important vote we will cast.

Brian Drelick

Hardyston