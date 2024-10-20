Moms-candidates have unique advantage

I know that Donna Carey and Clarissa Marotta will bring a balance and transparency to what is happening in our schools.

I’ve lived in Hardyston since 2004, and my three boys were in Hardyston schools.

As a parent, I have experienced in depth and in person the critical issues facing our schools. I witnessed parents pull their children out of the district and watched many good teachers resign.

With my 26 years of experience in law enforcement and as an involved parent and former Hardyston school employee, l know that these moms-candidates have a unique advantage when facing the district’s challenges. They bring a different perspective to the local Board of Education and will hold the superintendent accountable.

Donna Carey and Clarissa Marotta are passionate about education and believe every child deserves to be taught in a safe and secure setting.

The board deserves the most suitable candidates that represent our community. They will continually push for excellence and fairness, ask tough questions, and demand transparency.

Renée Maupai

Stockholm