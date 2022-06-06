Look at the person, not their past transgressions

For the past several months, I have watched my son apply for numerous jobs, both in person and on line. Despite all the “We’re hiring” signs, and businesses proclaiming that they are short of help, he is still unemployed. The problem is that he has a felony conviction of a nonviolent crime that has yet to be expunged. He is a graduate of the Drug Court program and was employed for three years before being laid off due to COVID. Businesses that profess to hire people that have a record have not called back. He has had several interviews, passed both psychological and drug tests. He has been honest and up front with every company that he has spoken to. He has just finished his first year at community college with a 3.5 grade point average.

I have witnessed his journey and am amazed at the person he has become, yet no one is willing to give him a chance. I would just like to say to all the businesses that you could be the ones to help a person continue on their path to becoming who they are meant to be.

Doris Giuriceo

Glenwood, NJ