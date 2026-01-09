Kuser Mansion a gift to New Jersey,
Public officials’ soulless heresy.
Proud structure for eternity squandered,
Such immoral neglect should be pondered.
Grand building over a hundred years old,
With owners who could have privately sold.
But instead to the public entrusted,
Kindness noted with a relic rusted.
Demolished now but true essence not gone,
Past history will forever us bond.
A hotel, estate and park headquarters,
On the bluff above Lake Marcia’s waters.
To our children we must apologize,
Such travesty we cannot minimize.
George Kibildis
Sparta