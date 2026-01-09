x
  1. Home
  2.  Opinion
  3.  Letters to the Editor

Kuser Mansion

New Jersey /
| 09 Jan 2026 | 11:35

    Kuser Mansion a gift to New Jersey,

    Public officials’ soulless heresy.

    Proud structure for eternity squandered,

    Such immoral neglect should be pondered.

    Grand building over a hundred years old,

    With owners who could have privately sold.

    But instead to the public entrusted,

    Kindness noted with a relic rusted.

    Demolished now but true essence not gone,

    Past history will forever us bond.

    A hotel, estate and park headquarters,

    On the bluff above Lake Marcia’s waters.

    To our children we must apologize,

    Such travesty we cannot minimize.

    George Kibildis

    Sparta