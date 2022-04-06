To the Editor:

My heart goes out to the refugees from Ukraine. I am touched by the kindness of their neighboring countries and how they are welcoming them. There are collections being taken for money, medical supplies, clothing, and baby items. People are offering bedrooms, guest houses, washing machines, hot meals and playrooms for the children.

They are invited to many countries even though their “paperwork” is missing. It is amazing the outpouring of generosity from around the world. As it says in the Bible, “I was a stranger in a strange land and you took me in.” It is wonderful.

I am relieved there are kind people out there to help. But, I can’t help but compare this to the way we have treated the “huddled masses” at our Southern border. I can’t honestly remember a clothing drive, or collections of money, or famous chefs flying in to fix them a nice meal or any sympathy for them whatsoever.

They are fleeing poverty, drought, and dictatorship, trying to save their children and themselves. As I recall, we were building a wall to keep them out of our country and put them in cages and separated mothers from their babies some never to be reunited again.

I am happy that Europe has such a kind heart. Maybe we could take a lesson.

Nancy Heim

Milford