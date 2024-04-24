Editor’s note on political letters

As we draw closer to the primary elections, it is important to keep in mind this newspaper’s long-standing policy regarding letters to the editor about political candidates:

In the last week before the June 4 primaries, we will print only letters that support candidates, not criticize them. The reason is fairness. A candidate who is criticized would not have an opportunity to respond.

Also keep in mind that your letters - about a local race, an issue involving your town or neighborhood, or recognizing someone’s service to the community - are important to civic life. And they are among the most important features that a community newspaper can have.

We thank you for understanding.