Consider public transportation

July 2022 marks the 58th anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of the late President Lyndon Johnson’s greatest accomplishments which continues benefiting many Americans today. On July 9, 1964, he signed the Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964 into law. Subsequently this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation. Millions of Americans including many residing in New Jersey today on a daily basis utilize various public transportation alternatives. They include local and express bus, para transit, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services. All of these systems use less fuel and move far more people than conventional single occupancy vehicles. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars thanks to President Johnson. Depending upon where you live, consider the public transportation alternative. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro North, NJ Transit, PATH provide many of these services. Try riding a local or express bus, para transit or commuter van, ferry, light rail, commuter rail or subway.

The ability to travel from home to workplace, school, shopping, entertainment, medical, library etc. is a factor when moving to a new neighborhood. Economically successful communities are not 100% dependent on automobiles as the sole means of mobility. Seniors, students, low- and middle-income people need these transportation alternatives. Investment in public transportation today contributes to economic growth, employment and a stronger economy. Dollar for dollar, it is one of the best investments we can make.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, NY