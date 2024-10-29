Carey, Marotta focused on the basics

I served 12 years on the state Board of Education, six as the vice president.

Under Gov. Chris Christie, I observed some great reforms with focus on achievement, accountability and parental choice. I learned not to get distracted by social engineering but rather focus on the basics.

I was also present when these reforms were torn down by the Murphy administration with lowering the bar, reducing accountability and the introduction of inappropriate sex-ed standards.

With these distractions, it is no wonder that only half of our children are reading at grade level and less than 40 percent can pass our standardized math tests.

The citizens of New Jersey control their school curriculum. Through electing school board members, citizens can control what is taught.

Unfortunately, it seems some of the Hardyston school board have not pushed back strongly against this social engineering. And as a consequence, Hardyston has seen test scores have dropped.

This is why I am endorsing school board candidates Donna Carey and Robin Marotta, whose platform is to push back against this misguided agenda and to remain focused on the basics.

Andrew Mulvihill

Andover