Carey, Marotta care about children’s education, safety

In 2022, I was mayor of Hardyston Township as well as a substitute teacher at Hardyston schools. The Kids First team had won their November Board of Education election in a landslide because they campaigned on parental right to know, transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Hardyston schools had not adopted an armed security program as did the other Sussex County schools. The current BOE had a split vote not to have them.

I was approached by the Kids First team with a request to the Town Council to meet with our school leaders to discuss this need, help fund the program, and ask the Hardyston Police Department to coordinate the hiring and training procedures.

After several months of discussion, the school administration, Hardyston police and the Town Council came to an agreement and initiated the successful program!

This November, Donna Carey and Robin Marotta of the Kids First Hardyston team, are asking for your vote for Hardyston BOE. Please vote for them as they have our children’s education and safety in mind.

Brian Kaminski

Hardyston

Editor’s note: Kaminski is deputy mayor of Hardyston.