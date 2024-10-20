Carey, Marotta are forward-thinking moms

On Nov. 5, I will be voting for the Kids First Hardyston Team!

Danuta “Donna” Carey, and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta are running for the Hardyston Township Board of Education to promote fiscal responsibility, transparency in education and collaboration inside our community.

Donna Carey has a 10-year voting record of supporting school safety by rallying local parents in support of this important cause.

In her professional life, Donna is a mechanical engineer with multiple patents. Most importantly, she is a proud wife and mother of three.

Robin Marotta attended the Hill Institute for Business and owned multiple small businesses in her early life. This experience taught her the importance of fiscal responsibility and how harmful high taxes can be to the average person.

She is a lifelong Sussex County resident and a proud wife and mother of two.

This November, vote for these two remarkable, forward-thinking moms - Carey and Marotta - for Hardyston BOE.

William La Regina

Franklin