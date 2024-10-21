Carey gives 110% to the job

I am writing this letter to wholeheartedly endorse Donna Carey and her running mate to be re-elected to the Hardyston Board of Education.

Not only will Donna give you 110 percent of herself to the job, you will also get true honesty and dedication.

I’ve known Donna and her wonderful family for more than 30 years. I’ve watched her and her husband raise three exceptional children. They were all educated in the Hardyston school system, were all very accomplished and have all gone on to higher education.

Even though her children no longer attend our schools, she is such an advocate for educational excellence. That is one of the reasons she wants to be re-elected so your children will be given the opportunities that they deserve.

Thank you.

Susan Funt

Stockholm