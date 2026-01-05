Abandonments

In our tri-state area we have abandoned buildings,

Many vacant dilapidated unknown strange things.

They weakly stand alone in our forests and fields,

Along our rivers and lakes as forlorn battlefields.

Struggling for another day the weather to survive,

And keep the long-gone inhabitants’ memories alive.

The Kuser Mansion, barns, homes, camps and graveyards,

All past histories fading forever picture postcards.

Fancy the energy when ambitious and full of life,

When young and spirited devoid of their current strife.

There is soul in these abandoned we need contemplate,

And for our lives today humanly appreciate.

When happenstance upon one of our stressed humanities,

Stop and fantasize its once life full of vibrancy.

George Kibildis

Sparta