A day students will never forget

Having just left the first Veterans Day Ceremony at the Hardyston Middle School, my heart is full and my thoughts are many. I’d like to share a few of them.

First, it was wonderful to see the veterans who were able to participate in today’s program so they could be honored, as well they should be, and for the students to see in person some of the people we celebrate on Veterans Day. The students were able to thank them for their willingness to sacrifice for this country and understand the pride with which they did.

And you could really see that pride on their faces and the faces of their families. It brought tears to many of us there. With my coming from a family that has served in the military from World War I on, I know how important it is to never forget them and to continue to express our gratitude.

Second, I would like to applaud Meg O’Mara, the middle school principal, who spearheaded this celebration! The amazing efforts of the students and teachers to bring her vision for this day to life was evident!

Making sure that the students were involved in every aspect of the ceremony was an invaluable experience for them and an exercise in patriotism! From the decorations, pictures and artwork to the band and choir, the talents of the students came to life!

One of the most touching parts of the ceremony was the heartfelt letters read by the students. It was unifying, whether people there had family in the military or not, by making it clear that everyone of us has benefited from those who have served and sacrificed.

I’m sure it will be a day that students and families alike will never forget! I know that I won’t!

Jean Barrett

Stockholm

Editor’s note: Barrett is a member of the Hardyston Board of Education.