Tickets going fast for popular Taste of Newton

On Monday, September 12, be prepared to get wowed by some amazing local chefs at Taste of Newton. The evening affair will start at 5:30 p.m. at Central Plaza Parking #4 on Trinity Street. Restaurants and culinary businesses will have an opportunity to showcase their talents by supplying samples of their unique cuisine. All Sussex County restaurants are invited to participate in this tasting event. Limited tickets will be sold, and this year’s theme is “On a Stick” (food served on toothpicks or skewers).

Taste of Newton has been around for about 20 years, many of which saw Spring Street shut down for a few hours while folks mingled and sampled delicacies provided by local restaurants. It was great, but Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development Director Kimberly Williams saw even more potential for growth if the event moved to the large municipal parking lot on Trinity Street.

“The event was great where it was, don’t get me wrong,” she said, “But it seemed that people would only stay for a while, make their way down the street and then leave.”

Last year, Taste of Newton moved to the municipal lot and sold out at 300 tickets. A band played, and because it is a blocked off area, those 21 years old and over could mingle with a cocktail.

“This year, the band Captains of Leisure will be playing and I realized at last year’s event, that we could accommodate more people, so when those 300 tickets sell out, we’re looking to add 100 more,” Williams said.

The Chamber covers tables, chairs and string lighting, and sets the area up in a brilliant, welcoming atmosphere. Beer and wine may be purchased throughout the evening on a cash basis with proper ID.

“’A Taste of Newton’ is a great way to socialize with your co-workers, friends and neighbors while supporting the area restaurants,” said Roxanne De Mauro, of the Mitchell Agency, and treasurer of the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce. “And if you decide to come alone, you are sure to see people you know or maybe even make new friends. It is definitely a good time.”

“Last year, the Taste of Newton was a tremendous success,” said Newton Township Councilmember Sandra Diglio. “Great food, good music and a wonderful opportunity to socialize with friends and enjoy an evening on the town. This year I invite you to come join in the fun.”

Tickets are going fast.

“The continuing popularity of this affair increases community awareness of the many wonderful eating establishments in our local area,” Williams said. “This event is sponsored by the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce and its generous members. Proceeds from this event help to fund our scholarship programs, including culinary scholarships for deserving students who wish to further their education in the food industry.”

Taste of Newton will be held on Monday, September 12, at 5:30 pm. The rain date is September 19. It will be held at Central Plaza Parking Lot #4 (Trinity Street).

To purchase tickets, visit greaternewtoncc.com/taste. For a chef/restaurant application, or to showcase your own business by sponsoring this popular event, call Kimberly Williams at 973-3838-3521 x234, or visit the website.