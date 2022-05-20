Sussex Farmer’s Market to hold 20th annual heirloom plant sale

It’s that time of year again! Get you pots and plots ready for the 20th Annual Heirloom Tomato & Veggie Plant Sale scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Sussex Farmers Market.

The sale will take place on May 28 and 29 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days. There will be a large variety of heirloom, heritage & hybrid tomato plants offered perfect for the home gardener.

The sale will also include a special section of NJ-bred tomato plants: Ramapo, Rutgers 250, Rutgers, Moreton and KC-146. There will also be a great selection of herb, eggplant, squash, cucumber, onions, lettuces, nasturtiums, artichokes & pepper plants in addition to the tomato transplants.

The Sussex County Farmers Market is held at the “Red Barn” at the fairgrounds (37 Plains Rd, Augusta). For more information, visit sussexcountyfarmersmarket.com.