West Milford High School announces Athletes of the Week, May 16-21

In boy’s lacrosse, senior Ashton Stymacks had one goal and two assists to help his team advance to the quarterfinals in the state playoffs. While he’s an offensive player by nature, due to an injury, he ended up playing both offense and defense.

In softball, Ally Stein had four hits, three of which were in the state game. Stein was three for three, with three RBIs and one run scored. Stein was also very solid in the field with six put outs and no errors. Stein has been a leader on and off the field, according to the school.