Wallkill Valley wins holiday tournament

Nick Gibson collected 22 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists to pace the Wallkill Valley Regional High School boys basketball team to a 56-48 victory over High Point in the championship game of the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in Hamburg.

Dylan Klackowski added 14 points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists for the Rangers, who led, 23-22, at the half. The team then used a 20-10 third-quarter showing to extend its advantage.

In the opening game of the tournament Dec. 26, Klackowski hit for a game-high 27 points along with six rebounds; Gibson added 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals; and Jaedon Gelarza totaled six points and 12 rebounds as the Rangers posted a 63-52 decision over Kittatinny.

Klackowski, a junior, averages 15.4 points to lead Wallkill Valley in scoring.

The Ranger (3-4) are scheduled to play host to Vernon at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley sports teams fared last week:

Girls basketball

Despite a game-high 30 points from senior Jackie Schels, the Rangers dropped a 50-44 decision to Vernon in the championship game of the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament on Dec. 27.

Schels, who is averaging 30.2 points this season, also added four blocks, three steals and three assists. Rebecca Krueger added seven points, five rebounds and two steals, and Tara Anderson brought down a team-high eight rebounds and made six blocks.

Wallkill Valley earned its first victory of the season - a 52-33 decision over Mount Olive - in the tournament opener Dec. 26.

Schels totaled 32 points, 11 rebounds, 10 blocks, five assists and two steals; Kate Fahrenfeld collected 13 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Anderson brought down 12 rebounds.

Wallkill Valley (1-5) is scheduled to play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Wrestling

Nicholas Delcalzo reached the finals of the 106-pound weight class and four other Rangers placed at the Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28 in Stanhope.

Delcalzo, a freshman, bowed to Gabriella Conte of Hanover Park in a fall in 3:02. Other place-winners for Wallkill Valley included Christian Westergaard (fifth/sixth at 113 pounds), John Cammarata (third at 120), Scottie Weiss (fifth/sixth at 126) and Gabe Uy (fifth/sixth at 144).

Wallkill Valley (0-2) is scheduled to host a quad meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

Ice hockey

The High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op team won its third straight game with a 4-1 decison over Kearny on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Michael Sadowski scored twice, and William Schreiber and Alex Sonvico also registered to back the eight-save effort from goalie Landon Healy.

High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny (6-3) is scheduled to play Vernon at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at Skylands Ice World.

Indoor track

Delana Einreinhofer won the 100-meter run with a time of 3:05.97 and also placed fourth in the 600-meter run in 1:43.23 to pace the Wallkill Valley girls at the Len Pietrewicz Invitational on Dec. 28 at the Armory Track and Field Center in New York City.

For the boys, Brady Bonser placed fifth in the pole vault with an effort of 12-0, and Kellan Brown took seventh in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.