Wallkill Valley tops High Point, 23-20

Wallkill Valley defeated High Point, 23-20, in the second extra period Saturday at home.

Sophomore Jerron Martress made a touchdown for High Point in the first quarter but the kick failed.

Senior Jaiden McNeil and junior Zack Clarken each scored for the Rangers, bring the score to 14-6 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

A touchdown by senior Mason Mericle of High Point tied the game, requiring an extra period.

Mericle and Clarken each scored again, prompting a second extra period.

A 23-year field goal by Joseph Kurbin decided the game in Wallkill Valley’s favor.

Clarken, the Rangers quarterback, completed 21 of 36 pass attempts for a total of 221 yards and he rushed for 60 yards.

McNeil caught nine passes for a total of 100 yards.

Wallkill Valley’s record is now 2-1 after beating Sussex Tech on Sept. 2 and losing to Wood-Ridge on Aug. 25.

High Point is 0-2 after losing to Jefferson on Sept. 1.

Vernon upsets Sparta

Vernon defeated Sparta, 21-7, after their game was moved to Saturday, Sept. 9 because of rain the night before. It was the Vikings’ first victory against the Spartans in 16 years.

Senior Logan Pych scored twice for Vernon, and junior Aden Karwoski scored once. Pych rushed for a total of 258 yards in the game.

Senior Hunter Takacs made Sparta’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter. He completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for a total of 93 yards during the game.

The Vikings’ record is 2-1: they beat Morris Hills on Sept. 1 after losing to Warren Hills on Aug. 25.

Sparta also lost to Lakeland on Sept. 1.

Pope John wins first 3 games

Pope John remains undefeated this season, winning its third game against Paramus Catholic, 47-40, there Friday, Sept. 8.

The Lions previously beat Newark Collegiate, 47-8, on Aug. 26, then upset Seton Hall Prep, 33-20, on Sept. 2. They are leading the United White Division of the SFC.

Junior Tylik Hill, who rushed for 166 yards Friday, scored three touchdowns. Senior Jack Morgese kicked two field goals as well as all the points after touchdowns.

Seniors Zac Kusic, Johan Bars and Charlie Mulligan each made a touchdown for the Lions.

Senior quarterback Chris Dietrich threw two touchdowns passes and completed 15 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 181 yards. He will play football at Temple University next year.

Sussex Tech falls to Newton

Newton defeated Sussex Tech, 21-7, on Saturday in Sparta.

Senior DeMarius Posey scored twice for the Braves, in the second and fourth quarters, after a touchdown by senior Dylan Cotter in the first quarter.

Posey rushed for a total of 95 yards in the game, and Cotter rushed for 85.

Junior Brian Gruber made the only touchdown for Sussex Tech on a 64-yard run in the third quarter. He had a total of 82 rushing yards in the game.

Newton’s record is 1-1; the team lost to Warren Hills, 42-14, on Sept. 1.

Sussex Tech’s record fell to 1-2. The Mustangs also lost to Wallkill Valley on Sept. 2 after winning their season opener against Parsippany on Aug. 25.

Lenape Valley beats Kittatinny

Lenape Valley defeated Kittatinny, 31-2, on Friday at home, bringing its record to 2-1 for the season.

The Patriots won their season opener against Glen Ridge, 43-15, on Aug. 25, then lost to Mountain Lakes, 21-16, on Sept. 1.

Kittatinny defeated Hackettstown, 15-7, in its opening game Aug. 31.

On Friday, senior David Kraus made two touchdowns for the Patriots and junior Tanner Gaboda and senior Hunter Del Valle each scored one. Senior Mason McClean kicked a 25-yard field goal as well as the four points after touchdowns.

The Cougars’ only score was a safety in the second quarter.

Jefferson squeaks past Morris Hills

Jefferson topped Morris Hills, 14-13, on Friday at home.

The Falcons are now 2-1 for the season. They beat High Point, 18-14, on Sept. 1 after losing to Bernards, 47-6, on Aug. 25.

Jefferson scored touchdowns in the first and second quarters Friday, while Morris Hills scored touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters. The Knights did not make the point after touchdown for the last one.

Hopatcong lost to Fort Lee, 49-6, there Friday after winning its first two games against Elmwood Park and Montclair Kimberley.

Match-ups next week:

• Sparta will play at Ramapo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

• Kittatinny will play Hanover Park at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.

• Wallkill Valley will play at Newton at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

• High Point will play West Milford at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• Vernon will play Jefferson at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• Lenape Valley will play Hackettstown at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• Sussex Tech will play at Kinnelon at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Hopatcong will play Dover at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

• Pope John will play Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx at 7 p.m. Friday.