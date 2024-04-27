Wallkill Valley starts girls golf team

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School started a girls golf team this year after a large number of girls joined the co-ed team.

Bob Walsh, head coach of the boys team, has been actively involved in growing the golf program.

The boys team (10-2) is ranked No. 1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1.

The girls team (2-4) has gained the support of local companies, which have donated memberships at its home course, the Wallkill Golf Club in Franklin.

One of its biggest supporters is Franklin Wash ’n Lube. Owner Drew Thomas, an avid golfer, has been a supporter of the school for many years and donated funds to support the team.

Ryan Arrigo, owner of Prestige Pest Unit & House Wash and a graduate of Wallkill Valley, also donated to the girls team.

Additional supporters are Orloski Electric in Montague and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #57 in Franklin.

There are seven players: juniors Claire Kornak, Victoria Simpson, Kaylee Alvarez and Antonella Ferrari and freshmen Chloe Geuther, Brooke Perez and Isabella Lorenc.

The team is coached by Kasey Kervatt and Taryn Geuther.

The team played Newton on April 10 at Newton Country Club and won, 236-266. Geuther placed first for the second time in a row. Kornak placed second for the second time in a row. Simpson placed fourth and Alvarez also was in the top 5.

They also won, 240-248, at Sparta on April 25.

The team is scheduled to play Randolph on Thursday, May 2.