Wallkill Valley beats Kinnelon

Dylan Klackowski scored 20 points and Gavin Solano added 17 points to lift the Wallkill Valley Regional High School boys basketball team to a 69-59 victory over Kinnelon there Friday afternoon, Jan. 3.

Ryan Geene totaled nine points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks; Chris Bila collected nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Alex Opilla had seven points and four rebounds in the decision as Wallkill Valley improved to 5-3 this season.

Solano (19.8 points per game) leads the team in scoring, with Geene (17.6 ppg) right behind.

The Rangers will play host to Vernon at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 before hosting West Milford at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Girls wrestling

Jenna Cammarata (107 pounds), Lexi Cammarata (114), Alexxa Schlereth (120) and Charlotte Flatt (132) each placed third in their respective weight classes to pace Wallkill Valley at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 5 at High Point Regional High School.

Hanna Garofano placed sixth at 100 pounds; Olivia Fisher was fourth at 132; Harley Ojeda was fourth at 138; and Aoife Brown was fifth at 145 to round out the Rangers contingent.

Wallkill Valley finished seventh of 17 competing schools.

Girls basketball

Kate Fahrenfeld had a game-high 15 points along with five rebounds, but the Rangers dropped a 43-31 decision to Hanover Park there Jan. 4.

Gabriella Kuhar added six points, three rebounds and two steals; Rebecca Krueger had eight rebounds and three assists; and Julianna Capriglione totaled two points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Fahrenfeld, a sophomore, is averaging 19.6 points per game this winter.

Wallkill Valley (3-3) will play at Kittatinny at 7 p.m. Jan 10.

Ice hockey

Anthony Tokar had three goals and two assists; Alex Sonvico totaled a goal and two assists; and Frank Korszoloski added a goal and an assist to power the High Point/Wallkill Valley co-op squad to a 10-0 victory over Vernon on Jan. 4 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Steven Daidone, Reagan Tokar, Hunter Baker, Noah Krahling and Nick Boffa each scored a goal, and Brady Reid had two assists in the decision.

Landon Healy earned the shutout with a 10-save performance.

High Point/Wallkill Valley will meet Morris Catholic at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Boys wrestling

Jacob VanEeuwen (157 pounds), Declan Tanzola (165) and Gabe Perrotto-Wald (175) each won by fall, but the Rangers bowed to North Plainfield, 51-30, on Jan. 4 at a quad meet at home.

Wallkill Valley also suffered a 43-35 loss to Passaic on Jan. 4 despite receiving pins from Nicholas Delcalzo (106 pounds), John Cammarata (126), Perrotto-Wald (165) and Hayden Hines (285).

The Rangers will compete in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at Phillipsburg High School.