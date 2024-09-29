Volleyball team advances in tournament

Aleah Woelfel collected 14 assists, three aces, three digs and one kill; Carsyn Giessuebel totaled seven kills, five aces and two digs; Scarlett Melick added five kills and four digs; and Peyton Bradley had six digs and two kills to lead the eighth-seeded Jefferson Township High School volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-10 decision over 25th-seeded Whippany Park in the preliminary round of the Morris County Tournament.

With the victory at home Thursday afternoon, Sept. 26, Jefferson advanced to the first round, where it is scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded Parsippany Hills on Monday, Sept. 30. A win there, and the Falcons would advance to the quarterfinal round Oct. 9 in Randolph.

Also aiding in the win over Whippany Park were Kylie Plunkett (five digs, two aces), Rachel Ahern (two digs, two aces), Andrea Fernandez, Nicole Sickley, Lily Sonnenberg and Charlotte Sinisgalli.

Here’s how other Jefferson teams have fared recently:

Field hockey

Samantha Kepler, Gianna Fox, Emily Schorr, Gabriella Fitzsimmons and Amelia Makepeace each scored to pace Jefferson to a 5-1 victory over North Warren there Sept. 24.

Kacey Osterhout made two saves in net for the Falcons (6-4).

Jefferson will play at High Point at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

Boys soccer

Calen Reid, Brendan Fox and Cristhian Mero all scored in the first half as the Falcons earned a 3-1 victory over High Point at home Sept. 26.

Spencer Mutsavage (four saves) and Andrew Mohlenhoff (three saves) anchored the defense for Jefferson (4-5).

The Falcons will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Girls soccer

Madison Manco scored the lone goal for Jefferson, which bowed to Kittatinny, 2-1, at home Sept. 23.

Shannon Mallory was exceptional in net, making 15 saves for the Falcons.

Jefferson (1-8) is scheduled to play host to Sparta at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Cross country

Kiley Shatzel led the Jefferson girls squad, placing 45th with a time of 22:04.70 at the Magee Memorial Class Meet on Sept. 21 at the Greystone course in Morris Plains.

Other finishers included Cailin Moran (24:34.40), Julianna Caruso (24:49.00), Erin Nimbley (24:54.10) and Olivia Alvarez (25:07.10).

Joshua Reed was the highest boys finisher, placing 201st with a time of 24:00.40. Aidan McMahon followed in 24:12.30.