Vernon High School Golf Champ Signs with Drew University

Vernon High School senior Emily Rhode will be signing to play collegiate golf at Drew University next year. Head coach Joe Byrne and assistant coach Eric Pederson, along with Rhode’s parents and sister Amanda were present for the formal signing.

Rhode holds a season average of 48, but has also shot low rounds of 42 and 43. According to Coach Byrne, she even had an eagle while playing the course at Great Gorge, Quarryside, a par 4.

While at Drew University, she plans to major in special education.