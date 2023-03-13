Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team claims 5th title in a row

The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team was Metro Conference league and tournament champion for the fifth year in a row.

With only one conference loss in the past half-decade, the team has dominated the league.

Sophomore guard Caitlin O’Malley took home the league’s Most Valuable Player honors. Juniors Mackenzie Morrison and Zoey Torppey and senior Emmy Mulder were named Conference All Stars.

From the Veritas boys basketball team, juniors Nick Jetton and Ben Ryan were named to the All Star team.

The girls team was headed to the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament in Ohio on March 1 to defend its title as the Division 3 national champion.

Armand Milansi is in his second year as head coach of the girls team.