High Point defeated Parsippany, 41-13, there Friday, Sept. 20 to remain undefeated this season.

No statistics were available for the game.

High Point has won its games against Wallkill Valley, Hackettstown and Kittatinny in the past three weeks.

Parsippany has yet to win a game this season.

Sparta wins

Sparta defeated Newton, 39-7, at home Sept. 20.

Brady Shagawat made two touchdowns for the Spartans (3-1) and Christian Brevig, Hunter Chlodnicki, Le-shem Little and Luke Doster each scored one. Brody Tanyeri kicked three extra points.

Evan Cotter made the only touchdown for the Braves (1-2) and he rushed for a total of 88 yards. Matt Ellsworth kicked the extra point.

Spartans quarterback Shane Hoover completed nine of 15 pass attempts for a total of 152 yards.

Vernon wins

Vernon defeated Jefferson, 42-7, at home Sept. 20.

Gavin Bruno made two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-1) and Gavin Pych, Josh Jean, Thomas Benson and James Curry each scored one.

Luca Vizzini kicked five extra points and Andrew Geisen kicked one.

Vikings quarterback Aden Karwoski completed nine of 10 pass attempts for a total of 113 yards.

Benson rushed for 84 yards.

Christopher Connolly made the only touchdown for Jefferson (0-4) on a pass from Connor Consiglio. Jack Reed kicked the extra point.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny defeated North Warren, 42-6, at home Sept. 20.

Mike Strong, Jaden Roberts and Niko Martinez each made two touchdowns for the Cougars (2-1). Lucas Inglima kicked six extra points.

Roberts rushed for a total of 107 yards.

Keegan Monahan completed two passes for a total of 82 yards. Jack Brex completed three of five pass attempts for a total of 78 yards.

Aiden Elliot-Able posted the only points for North Warren (1-2). He also rushed for 63 yards.

Sussex Tech wins

Sussex Tech beat Wallkill Valley, 36-33, at home Sept. 20.

Brian Gruber made three touchdowns for the Mustangs (2-1) and Gavin Mericle and Kaster Osterhoudt scored one each. Gruber also kicked five extra points, and he rushed for a total of 235 yards.

No statistics for Wallkill Valley (2-2) were available.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley lost to Mountain Lakes, 27-6, there Sept. 20.

No statistics were available for the game.

Both teams have 1-3 records this season.

Pope John loses

Pope John was smashed by Bergen Catholic, 63-7, at home Saturday, Sept. 21.

Peyton Fox made the only touchdown for the Lions (1-3) on a pass from Luke Irwin. Omar Daniel kicked the extra point.

Irwin, the quarterback, completed seven of 15 pass attempts for a total of 74 yards.

Tylik Hill rushed for 60 yards during the game.

For Bergen Catholic (3-1), quarterback Dominic Campanile completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for a total of 149 yards.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong was defeated by Boonton, 42-12, at home Sept. 20.

No statistics were available for the game.

Boonton has a 3-1 record, while Hopatcong has yet to win a game this season.

Games next week

• High Point will play Newton at home at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

• Sussex Tech will play at Hopatcong at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

• Sparta will play Vernon at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

• Lenape Valley will play Madison at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

• Jefferson will play at Whippany Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

• Kittatinny will play at Wallkill Valley at noon Saturday, Sept. 28.

• Pope John will play at Delbarton at 1 p.m. Oct. 5.