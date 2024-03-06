UPDATED: Falcons lose in semis of state tournament

The Jefferson Township High School girls basketball team lost to Madison, 38-26, in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 2 Tournament.
The game was Tuesday, March 5 at Bloomfield High School.
Madison (24-6) will play Manasquan (25-5) in the final round at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Rutgers University.
Jefferson (24-5) had defeated Glen Rock (20-7), 52-31, to win the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championship at home Friday, March 1.
This was the third year in a row that the Falcons won that title.
Emily Poulas scored 20 points for Jefferson against Glen Rock. Also contributing were Kiley Shatzel, 15 points; Cassidy Ball, 10 points; Grace Weihmiller, five 5 points; and Emma Barone and Madison Manco, one point each.