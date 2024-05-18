Sussex Tech beats Wallkill Valley, 10-8

The Sussex Tech softball team defeated Wallkill Valley, 10-8, in a benefit game May 7 in Hamburg.
It was the first win for the Mustangs (11-7) against the Rangers (8-9) in four years.
Sussex Tech’s head coach Amanda Delfino praised her team’s performance after the game. “The girls showed up and played well. Alexandra Sweetman, who was on the mound pitching for us, did a really good job. She fielded her position well.
“All the girls came around with their bats, bunted and stole some bases. Overall, it was a great team effort”
Each year, the two teams play a benefit game. This year, it was on behalf of autism awareness. Autism, also called Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave.
Stand Out Sports and Apparel of Ogdensburg designed and produced special jerseys worn by the players.
Danielle Brunner and Nikki Geene own and manage the business, and Brunner’s daughter Cameron, a senior, is on the Wallkill Valley team.
“We are happy to be participating in the Autism Awareness benefit,” she said.