Sports roundup: Wildcats scratch Falcons, 2-1

Aiden Carlson and Logan Nunley each connected for second-half goals and goalie Emmit Meekins made four saves to lift the High Point Regional High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 season-opening victory over Jefferson there Thursday, Sept. 4.

Ilia Jijuridze assisted Carlson’s goal and Andrew Schuman had the assist on Nunley’s strike as the Wildcats extended to a 2-0 lead.

On Saturday afternoon, Sept. 6, Carlson scored the lone goal for High Point, which bowed to Hackettstown, 6-1, at home.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play host to Newton at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12 before playing at Dover at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Addison Yanoff scored off a pass from Kenley Pierson and McKayla Dippel struck off a feed from Layla Marrero as High Point took a two-goal lead before settling for a 2-2 tie with Lenape Valley in its season-opening contest at home Sept. 4.

Natalia Thornton made eight saves to anchor the defense for High Point.

On Sept. 6, Pierson scored off an assist from Cassandra Wyble as the Wildcats bowed to Hackettstown, 2-1, there.

High Point (0-1-1) will play at Newton at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 before playing host to Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

Field hockey

Meadow Davis (two goals, two assists), Kennedy Shepherd (two goals, one assist), Chloe Kinney (one goal, two assists), Madeline Kinney (one goal, one assist), Lila Strehl (one goal), Juliana Johnson (one goal) and Alex Amick (one save) powered High Point to a season-opening 8-0 victory over North Warren there Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The Wildcats then bowed to Vernon, 8-0, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 5 on the road.

High Point (1-1) will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11.

Girls tennis

Maria Kozlowski at first singles earned the lone victory as High Point bowed to Vernon, 4-1, at home Sept. 5.

In the first match of the season, the Wildcats suffered a 4-1 defeat to Sussex Tech at home, with Mackenzie Zollinger and Shannon Ganley recording the point at second doubles.

High Point (0-2) will play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 before playing host to Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 16.

Girls volleyball

The Wildcats suffered a hard-fought three-set loss, 25-16, 19-25, 25-12, in the season-opener against Morris Catholic at home Sept. 5.

High Point is seeking to improve on last year’s 5-14 finish. with senior Kaitlyn Simionidis (120 digs in 2024) returning.

High Point will play at Villa Walsh at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12 before matching up with Lakeland at home at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

Cross country

Gabriel Villa placed 40th with a time of 17:37.46 in the Boys Fastest 4 division at the Roxbury Invitational on Sept. 6 at Horseshoe Lake Park in Succasunna.

Ryan Davis was 81st with a time of 19:55 to round out the boys competitors.

Maia Minong was 53rd with a time of 22:49.92 in the Girls Fastest 4 division.