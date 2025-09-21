Sports roundup: Wildcats beat Patriots, 3-1

Andrew Schuman, Aiden Carlson and Logan Nunley each scored in the second half as the High Point Regional High School boys soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Lenape Valley at home Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18.

Goalie Emmit Meekins, who is averaging six saves a game, made three stops to solidify the defense.

High Point (2-4) will play at Hackettstown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 before returning home to host to Pequannock at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.

Here is how other High Point teams fared recently:

Girls soccer

Cassandra Wyble converted a pass from Annabel Arcila in the second half and Natalia Thornton made seven saves as the Wildcats earned a 1-1 tie with Kittatinny at home Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The tie was the second straight and third this season for High Point, which also knotted Newton, 1-1, there Saturday, Sept. 13.

Kenley Pierson scored off a feed from Wyble and Thornton had 12 saves to steer the decision.

High Point (0-2-3) will play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 before playing at St. Elizabeth at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

Field hockey

Madison Cary scored twice; Kennedy Shepherd added a goal; and Madeline Kinney assisted all three goals as High Point shut out Union, 3-0, there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 20.

The win was the second in a row last week as the Wildcats edged Wallkill Valley, 3-2, there Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Juliana Johnson had two goals and an assist; Rylee Bambara also scored; and junior goalie Alex Amick made 17 saves to aid the effort.

High Point (3-4) is slated to play at Pope John at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

Girls tennis

The lone victory this season for High Point came in a 5-0 decision over Hopatcong there Sept. 9.

Maria Kozlowski (first singles), Lily Glanville (second singles), Brooke Wagner (third singles), Rachael McKenna and Juste Survile (first doubles), and Mackenzie Zollinger and Shannon Ganley (second doubles) each won for the Wildcats.

High Point (1-6) has a match scheduled at home against Newton at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

Girls volleyball

Marley Miller (23 assists, three aces, two service points, one dig), Kira Baeli (seven digs, two kills), Shannon Coyle (six digs), Kaitlyn Simionidis (11 digs), Karly Lockburner (four aces, two kills, one block, one service point), Kinley Ritson (five digs, two aces), Kalie Whitemore (two kills, two aces, one ace, one service point), Brooke Wagner (two kills, one block, one ace), Kameryn Simionidis (one dig) and Abigail Parise (one kill) guided High Point to its second straight victory - a 25-22, 19-25, 25-23 decision over Whippany Park - at home Sept. 17.

The Wildcats (2-4) will meet Vernon at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 25 before playing at Morris Catholic at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29.