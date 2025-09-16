Sports roundup: Rangers beat Spartans, 1-0

Lexi Cammarata scored the game’s lone goal - off a feed from Ally Callejas - and Madelynn Dick earned the shutout with one save as the Wallkill Valley Regional High School field hockey team earned a 1-0 decision over Sparta at home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13.

After starting the season with a loss, the Rangers (3-1) have won three straight, including a 3-0 decision over North Warren there.

Lexi Cammarata had two goals and an assist; Olivia Fisher added a strike; and Jenna Cammarata and Lexy Weaver each added an assist, with Dick making one to record the shutout.

Wallkill Valley will play at Belvidere at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 before traveling to face Lenape Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Gavin Walker had a goal and an assist and Kooper Nicolai and Brody Incorvaia also found the back of the net to lift Wallkill Valley to a 3-2 victory over High Point there Wednesday, Sept. 10.

Cayden Collins made five saves in goal for the Rangers, who also received an assist from Samuel Eichler.

Wallkill Valley (3-2), which bowed at Hackettstown, 3-1, on Sept. 13, will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 before playing at Newton at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22.

Girls soccer

The Rangers (0-4) are scheduled to play host to Butler at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20.

The team returned juniors Adrianna Romeo (12 goals, nine assists), Jules Capriglione (four goals, five assists) and Chloe Geuther (five goals, three assists) and sophomores Isabella Velasco (three goals, one assist) and goalie Harley Ojeda (210 saves, two shutouts).

Girls tennis

Zoey Vanderbeck (second singles), Grace Carr (third singles), Audrey Newsome and Sydney Bartolo (first doubles), and Ava Roopchand and Maya Mianowski (second doubles) all won by straight sets to lead Wallkill Valley to a 4-1 victory over Newton there Thursday, Sept. 11.

The Rangers (2-4) will play host to Vernon at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 before welcoming Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

Cross country

Haley Murphy placed second with a time of 21:03 and Zachary Neiper clocked a time of 18:40, which was good for third place, to key the Wallkill Valley girls and boys, respectively, at the Hackettstown Quad on Sept. 9 at Riverfront Park in Hackettstown.

The meet, which also included Hackettstown, High Point, Jefferson and Newton, saw the Wallkill Valley boys place four other runners in the top 12.

They were Jackson Saltzman (sixth in 18:56), Patrick Maloney (seventh in 19:33), Michael Gibson (eighth in 19:35) and Samuel Tobachnick (12th in 20:18).