Sparta-Jefferson swim teams close season with records, state success

The Sparta-Jefferson boys and girls swim teams closed the 2026 season with strong postseason performances, highlighted by state tournament competition, school records and several swimmers advancing to the Meet of Champions.

Both teams competed in the opening round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament Feb. 2 in Hackensack.

The boys team dropped a close 91-79 decision to River Dell High School despite multiple first-place finishes. Sparta-Jefferson remained competitive throughout the meet and challenged River Dell in nearly every event.

The girls team defeated Ridgewood High School, 98-72, to advance to the second round of the tournament.

Two days later, the girls traveled to Montclair YMCA, where they fell to Montclair High School, 110-60, ending their postseason run.

Several swimmers continued their season at the Meet of Champions on Feb. 28.

Representing Jefferson, Madison Castle broke her own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.94.

On the boys side, Jack McGurrin, Danny Westervelt, Owen Englehart and Espen Wespestad qualified to compete at the state championship meet.

The boys 200 medley relay team set a new Sparta High School record with a time of 1:38.05.

Westervelt also placed eighth in the 100 freestyle, earning a podium finish and breaking his own school record in 46.72 seconds.

The season marked the final year for seniors Jack McGurrin, Nick Panaite, Maureen Gaines, Shaelyn Reekie, Gabrielle Rocks and Charlie Pasquariello, who were recognized for their contributions to the program.