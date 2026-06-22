Sparta area graduates deliver strong college performances

Many local student athletes competed with determination at the collegiate level this past outdoor season right here in New Jersey and beyond. Let’s take a look at some of their achievements.

Alexa Acker, a graduate of Sparta High School, was a senior pitcher for the Colgate University (Hamilton, N.Y.) softball program this spring season. Acker appeared in 32 games and started in 12 of them with seven wins, one save and 53 strikeouts.

The Raiders posted and overall record of 29-26 with a mark of 6-5 on their home field. In the Patriot League, they collected a 13-5 record. The Raiders advanced to the Patriot League Tournament in Boston, Massachusetts where they topped Lafayette and Army and were defeated by Army and Boston University. Acker is listed as a Biology major.

Kurtis Cina (Sparta High School) was a defensive middle for the Kean University (Union, N.J.) men’s lacrosse team. Cina competed in 16 games with a goal and 17 ground balls won for Kean.

The Cougars collected seven overall victories with two wins on their home field. Kean played in the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Tournament where they were defeated by the University of Mary Washington in a game held in Fredericksburg, Md.

Sophia Candeloro (Sparta High School) was a sophomore competitor in the hurdles for the Kean University women’s outdoor track and field program this year. Candeloro was part of the Kean 4 by 400 that placed 16th at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia in April.

The Cougars placed fourth in the team scoring at the ECAC Championships hosted by McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.

Karly Severinsen (Pope John High School) was a junior infielder for the Drew University (Madison, N.J.) softball squad this past season. Severinsen started in all 42 games with 18 hits, including five doubles, eight RBIs and 16 runs scored.

The Rangers tallied an overall record of 24-19 with a mark of 8-6 on their home field. In the Landmark Conference they went 8-8. They advanced to the Landmark Conference Championships in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were they defeated Susquehanna University and lost to Catholic University and Wilkes University. Severinsen is listed as a Psychology major.

Ayden Aguiar (Pope John High School) was a sophomore pitcher for the Kean University baseball program this year. Aguiar pitched in five games and struck out four batters for Kean.

The Cougars had an overall record of 31-13-1 including a 14-8 mark at home. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they went 12-6. Kean lost a 3-2 11 inning game to William Paterson University in the NJAC Tournament in a contest held in Union. They then competed in the NCAA Regional Tournament in Medford, Massachusetts with victories over Mitchell College and Tufts University and losses to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (twice).