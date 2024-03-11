Schels to play in Senior All-Star Game

Jackie Schels of Wallkill Valley Regional High School leaves a legacy that will be hard to top.

The senior forward recently concluded one of the finest careers in New Jersey high school history as she finished with 1,848 points and 1,118 rebounds.

This winter, she averaged 30.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.2 blocks per game and recorded 24 double-doubles (points-rebounds) in 27 opportunities.

Schels reached double digits in points in every game this season, including a career-high 44-point effort in a 58-51 loss at North Warren on Jan. 29.

For her career, Schels averaged 19.1 points and 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3 blocks and 2.3 steals. She made an amazing 79 three-pointers this season - after making 64 in her first three seasons - and finished with 143 for her career.

“Jackie is just a special individual. She’s the nicest kid, easygoing and humble,” said head coach Earl Hornyak. “She’s worked hard from day one and has a good nose for the game and put the time in.

“She really developed her three-point shot from junior to senior season. This year, she was double-teamed almost every game and she still delivered.”

Schels was named to the North roster and will take part in the annual New Jersey girls basketball Senior All-Star Game at noon Sunday, March 17 at Rutgers Prep in Somerset.

“To coach her was so special,” said Hornyak, who just completed his 16th season at the helm. “I couldn’t ask for anyone better. She is a special player and person.”

Wallkill Valley finished 9-18 this season. Other offensive catalysts included Kate Fahrenfeld (6.6 ppg, 35 three-pointers, 3.9 rebounds), Tara Anderson (3.4 ppg, 5.6 rebounds), Gabriella Kuhar (3 ppg) and Kirsten Albert (2.1 ppg).

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley sports teams fared this winter:

Indoor track

Junior Delana Einreinhofer finished eighth in the 1600-meter run in 4:59.35 and senior Sarina Sanders placed 17th in the long jump with a leap of 16-6 to pace Wallkill Valley at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on March 3 at the Ocean Breeze Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

Einreinhofer’s is a school record as she became the first girl at Wallkill Valley to run in less than five minutes in the event.

She had won gold in the 1600 (5:04.95) and 3200 (11:28.18) at the Group 1 championships in Toms River on Feb. 17.

Boys basketball

Junior Dylan Klackowski averaged 12 points per game and sophomore Chris Bila averaged 10.3 points to pace Wallkill Valley, which finished 8-17 this season.

Junior Indo Ortiz (9 ppg) and seniors Jaden Galarza (5 ppg and Nick Gibson (4.7 ppg) rounded out the top scoring threats for the Rangers.

Ice hockey

The High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny co-op squad received two goals from senior Michael Sadowski and a goal from junior Brady Reid, but the 18th-seeded Wildcats bowed to 15th-seeded Mount Olive, 8-3, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Co-Op Tournament on Feb. 16 at the Flemington Ice Arena.

High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny (12-8), which bowed to Newton/Lenape Valley in the finals of the Charette Cup on Feb. 14, was led offensively this season by Sadowski (39 goals, 16 assists), Alex Sonvico (22 goals, 14 assists), Sebastian Hamarcak (five goals, 18 assists), Reid (10 goals, 14 assists), Anthony Tokar (seven goals, 16 assists), James Sonvico (nine goals, 12 assists) and Joshua Custode (nine goals, six assists).

Sophomore goalie Landon Healy stopped more than 400 shots, good for an 83 percent save percentage.

Boys wrestling

The Rangers (2-15) were led by junior Christian Westergaard, who placed fourth at 113 pounds in the NJSIAA District 4 championships on Feb. 17 at High Point in Sussex.

Girls wrestling

Junior Charlotte Flatt finished 15-8 this season and placed fourth at 132 pounds at the NJSIAA North Region 1 Tournament on Feb. 25 in Vernon.

Bowling

The Rangers (8-10) placed fourth in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament with Mike Raess III placing fourth with a high series of 608.

Other leaders this season included Haakon Seldon, Derek Babcock, Malaki Thomas and Aidan Montanez.