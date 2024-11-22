Rangers win division title

A very successful season for the fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley Regional High School boys soccer team came to an end with a 2-0 loss to 12th-seeded Cresskill in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home Nov. 5.

Cayden Collins made seven saves in the defeat for the Rangers, who ended their season with a record of 14-4-1.

This fall, Wallkill Valley captured the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Colonial Division championship - its first title in eight years - with an 8-1-1 record under head coach Sean Neal.

Collins finished with nine shutouts for the Rangers, with Ivan Reyes (15 goals, four assists) and Kooper Nicolai (14 goals, seven assists) leading the team in scoring.

Other contributors included Gabe Eason (five goals, four assists), Gavin Walker (five goals, two assists), Kevin Stencel (three goals, four assists), Dennis Aungst (10 assists), Samuel Eichler (one goal, one assist), Noah DeRenzo (one goal, one assist), Miguel McCallum (one assist), Aaron Eichler (one assist) and Eugene Davina (one assist).

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Cross country

Delana Einreinhofer ran a time of 19:56, good for 47th place, as the lone Wallkill Valley competitor at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Nov. 16 at Holmdel Park.

Einreinhofer had qualified for the M of C by earning the gold medal with a time of 19:08 at the NJSIAA Group 1 championships Nov. 9 at Holmdel Park.

Haley Murphy also competed in the group championships, finishing in 32nd place with a time of 21:59.

At the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships Nov. 2 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park, Einreinhofer also took first with a time of 20:05 followed by Murphy, who was eighth in 21:24.

Jackson Saltzman was the highest placing Wallkill Valley boy at the sectionals, taking 22nd place with a time of 18:36. Patrick Maloney was 33rd in 19:06.

Girls soccer

Adrianna Romeo led the Rangers in scoring with 12 goals and nine assists while Jules Capriglione (four goals, five assists), Chloe Geuther (five goals, three assists), Trinity Richter (four goals, four assists), Isabella Velasco (three goals, one assist), Tara Anderson (one goal), Makala Dammers (one goal) and Madison LaRocca (one goal) rounded out the top scorers for Wallkill Valley (4-13).

Goalie Harley Ojeda saved more than 210 shots in net this fall.

Field hockey

Ella Darvalics scored a goal and assisted Ally Callejas’ tally as Wallkill Valley closed out its 2024 season on a winning note, registering a 2-0 victory over High Point in its season finale at home Oct. 30.

Wallkill Valley (3-16) has been led by Darvalics (11 goals, 10 assists), Lexi Cammarata (10 goals, two assists), Jenna Cammarata (one goal, six assists), Alexxa Schlereth (one goal, four assists), Olivia Fisher (two goals, one assist), Callejas (one goal) and Gabby Cox (one assist) this season.