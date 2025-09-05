Rangers move to new division

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School boys soccer team looks to build on its success last year as it competes in a new division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

The team finished with an overall record of 14-4-1 in 2024 and won the NJAC Colonial Division with a mark of 8-1-1 against division opponents.

This year, they compete in the NJAC Freedom Division along with Hackettstown, Dover, High Point, Newton and Jefferson.

“We are very excited and eager to compete in the Freedom Division this year against some really strong and respectable programs,’’ head coach Sean Neal said. “I truly feel like anyone can beat anyone on any given day in our division. Every team is well-coached and well-prepared. We have to be ready to show up every day fit and ready.’’

Neal said the team aims to “make a run in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and NJSIAA State Tournament.”

“We want to be able to control the things that we are able to control and be well-prepared for every game. We hope to stay healthy and get better every day.’’

The Rangers are scheduled to host Newton in the season opener at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 and Dover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6.

Key returning players include seniors Aaron Eichler (midfield), Dennis Aungst (defender, 10 assists, First Team All NJAC in 2024), Eugene Davina (forward), Ivan Reyes (forward, 15 goals, four assists, First Team All NJAC in 2024), Gavin Walker (forward, five goals, two assists in 2024), Kooper Nicolai (forward, 14 goals, seven assists, First Team All NJAC in 2024), Sean Beck (defender) and Samuel Eichler (midfield); juniors Chris Delcalzo (forward), Cayden Collins (goal keeper), Nick Delcalzo (forward) and Zach Vierzchalek (defender); and sophomore Miguel McCallum (defender).

Promising newcomers include junior Connor Schmitz (forward); sophomores Brody Incorvia (midfield), Derek Flemming (midfield) and Gavin Jensen (defender); and freshman Noah Gyarmati (goal keeper).

Reyes, Aungst and Nicolai were elected team captains by their teammates.

“All three guys are very deserving and have worked hard this summer at captains’ practice, ensuring the team is ready for the season,” the coach said.

“Ivan, Dennis and Kooper have all been around the varsity program since their freshman season, so they have seen what it takes to be successful. Last year, they were huge parts of our success and I am looking for them to build off of last year’s experience.

The team has eight seniors whom Neal called “very experienced and collectively make a great group.” “They are great kids and have been a huge part of our program for the past three years.

“Many of them have started varsity and played varsity since their freshman year. I am leaning on the seniors to be mentors for the younger guys and use their experience to help lead the team forward.’’