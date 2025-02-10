Rangers finish 3rd in Group 1 championships

Senior Delana Einreinhofer won the 1,600-meter run in 5:12.88 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:47.92 to lead the Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls indoor track team to a third-place finish at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships Saturday afternoon, Feb. 8 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Nicolette Rock was second in the shot put with a throw of 30-3.5; Lore Hicks was third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.28; Haley Murphy was eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 13:19.71; and Bailey Cook was ninth in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.09.

The Wallkill Valley boys placed 10th overall and were led by Kellan Brown, who was third in the high jump with an effort of 5-8; Emmanuel Oti, who was fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-0; and Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis, who was fifth in the 55-meter dash in 6.86.

Other top 10 finishers were Frederick Bansemer, who was eighth in the 400-meter dash in 55.32; Matthew McQueen, who was eighth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:50.16; Travis Barlow, who was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 35-10.5; and Justin Bonaparte, who was seventh in the shot put with a heave of 35-5.5.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams have fared recently:

Boys basketball

Dylan Klackowski scored a game-high 18 points along with five assists, but Wallkill Valley, seeded second, was edged by seventh-seeded Hackettstown, 47-44, in the quarterfinal round of the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Feb. 8.

Ryan Geene added 10 points and three rebounds; Gavin Solano collected seven points, two rebounds and two assists; Alex Opilla had five points, three assists and two rebounds; and Chris Bila had four points and five rebounds to aid the Rangers.

Wallkill Valley (13-7) will play host to Passaic Charter at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Girls basketball

Sophomore Kate Fahrenfeld collected a game-high 21 points along with six rebounds and five steals and Grace Carr added eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to lift Wallkill Valley to a 48-45 victory over Dover at home Feb. 8.

The Rangers also were led by Jordyn Trinkleback (six points, five rebounds, five steals), Rebecca Krueger (six points, five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, two steals), Gabriella Kuhar (six points, four assists, two rebounds), Julianna Capriglione (one point, four rebounds, three blocks) and Katie Klackowski (one rebound).

Wallkill Valley (7-13) will play at Veritas Christian in Sparta at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Ice hockey

Alex Sonvico totaled four goals and an assist; Anthony Tokar had a goal and three assists; Nathan Shindelman had a goal and two assists; Brady Reid had a goal and an assist; and Noah Krahling and Noah Custode also scored to power the second-seeded High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny tri-op squad to a 9-3 victory over sixth-seeded Morris Catholic in the semifinal round of the Haas Cup on Feb. 8 at Mennen Arena in Morris Township.

Landon Healy anchored the defense with 19 saves.

High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny (10-8) was scheduled to meet top-seeded Roxbury (15-4) for the 26th Haas Cup championship at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Mennen Arena.

Sonvico (29 goals, 22 assists), Tokar (19 goals, 21 assists) and Reid (10 goals, 21 assists) lead the team in scoring.

Boys wrestling

Wallkill Valley improved to 4-11 this season with a 49-27 victory over Teaneck there Feb. 8.

Christopher Delcazo (120 pounds), Scottie Weiss (138), Declan Tanzola (150), Thomas Morris (190) and Hayden Hines (285) each won by fall for the Rangers.

Wallkill Valley will wrestle at Pompton Lakes at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Girls wrestling

Jenna Cammarata placed third at 109 pounds; Alexxa Schlereth placed fourth at 122; and Aoife Brown was fourth at 147 to pace Wallkill Valley to a 10th-place team finish at the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference championships on Feb. 1 at Vernon Township High School.