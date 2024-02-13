Home
Rangers fall to Vikings
Hamburg
/
13 Feb 2024
A Vernon player handles the ball as Wallkill Valley defends Feb. 10 in Vernon. The Vikings won, 62-49. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
Wallkill Valley’s Kate Fahrenfeld handles the ball. She scored 12 points and grabbed two rebounds. The Rangers’ record is 8-15. The team was scheduled to play Veritas Christian of Sparta on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
Vernon’s Grace Duffy handles the ball.
Wallkill Valley’s Jackie Schels scored 25 points.
Vernon’s Chloe DeBonta (21) releases the ball from the foul line.
Vernon’s Grace Dobrzynski shoots in the second half of the game. She scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds.
