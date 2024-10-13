Rangers fall to South Hunterdon

The sixth-seeded Wallkill Valley Regional High School boys soccer team battled through a scoreless game and subsequent overtime period before bowing in a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4, to 18th-seeded South Hunterdon in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at home Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The game marked the first time this season that the Rangers were held scoreless. Cayden Collins, who has eight shutouts this fall, finished with two saves for Wallkill Valley (9-0-2).

Ivan Reyes (12 goals, three assists), Kooper Nicolai (nine goals, six assists) and Gabe Eason (five goals, three assists) lead the Rangers in scoring.

The team will play host to Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Cross country

Delana Einreinhofer placed second in the girls race with a time of 19:20.00 and Patrick Maloney was 40th in the boys race, clocking a time of 19:46.00, to pace the Wallkill Valley contingents at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Haley Murphy was 21st for the girls in the 5,000-meter course in 21:30.00.

Girls soccer

Jules Capriglione and Adrianna Romeo each had two goals and two assists; Isabella Velasco had two goals and an assist; Trinity Richter totaled a goal and an assist; and Chloe Geuther, Makala Dammers and Madison LaRocca also scored to power a 10-0 victory over Paterson Charter there Oct. 3.

The Rangers were seeded 19th for the H/W/S Tournament and bowed to 10th-seeded North Hunterdon in the first round Oct. 7.

Field hockey

Lexi Cammarata (four goals, two assists), Ella Darvalics (three goals, four assists) and Jenna Cammarata (one goal) fueled Wallkill Valley to a 10-0 victory over North Warren there Oct. 9.

Antonella Ferrari earned her second shutout this fall with a seven-save effort.

The Rangers, seeded 17th, bowed to 12th-seeded Hunterdon Central, 3-0, in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament on Sept. 28.

Wallkill Valley will play at Mount Olive at 4 p.m. Oct. 17.

Girls tennis

The Rangers, seeded 16th, bowed to top-seeded Glen Rock, 5-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there Sept. 30.

Claire Kornak (first singles), Fiona Gordon (second singles), Brooke Galway (third singles), Grace Carr and Zoey Vanderbeck (first doubles), and Audrey Newsome and Keylee Ramirez (second doubles) all competed for Wallkill Valley (2-10).