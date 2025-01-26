Rangers beat Wildcats, 78-58

Gavin Solano continued his superb 2024-25 campaign by scoring a career-high 27 points - along with seven assists and six rebounds - to power the Wallkill Valley Regional High School boys basketball team to a 78-58 victory over High Point at home Friday afternoon, Jan. 24.

Dylan Klackowski (17 points), Ryan Greene (16 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Indo Ortiz (10 points, four rebounds, four steals) also reached double figures for the Rangers.

Solano, a sophomore guard, is in his first season on the varsity team and is averaging 19 points per game.

Wallkill Valley is 12-4 overall and 7-1 in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

The Rangers will play host to Verona at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Girls basketball

Kate Fahrenfeld (13 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Gabriella Kuhar (13 points, three steals, two rebounds), Rebecca Krueger (five points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals), Tara Anderson (nine points, six rebounds, three blocks, two steals) and Katie Klackowski (seven points) keyed Wallkill Valley’s 47-25 victory over Boonton at home Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Fahrenfeld, a sophomore guard, is averaging 17.8 points per game to lead the team in scoring.

The Rangers (6-9) will play at Vernon at 4 p.m. Jan. 30.

Ice hockey

Senior Alex Sonvico collected three goals and an assist; Brady Reid also scored; Anthony Tokar had three assists; and Frank Korszoloski had an assist to pace the High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny tri-op squad to a 3-2 victory over Vernon on Saturday night, Jan. 25 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Sonvico has 24 goals and 19 assists to lead the team in scoring with 43 points. Tokar has 18 goals and 15 assists, and Reid has collected six goals and 20 assists.

High Point-Wallkill Valley-Kittatinny (8-8) will play Morris Catholic at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Skylands Ice World.

Wrestling

Nicholas Delcazo placed sixth at 106 pounds to pace Wallkill Valley at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 11 in Phillipsburg.

On Jan. 21, the Rangers scored a 53-29 victory over North Warren at home led by John Cammarata, who won by tech fall at 126 pounds, and Jacob VanEeuwen, who won by fall at 157. Wallkill Valley also won seven other bouts by forfeit.

Wallkill Valley will wrestle at Pequannock at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Swimming

Christopher Gutierrez placed third in the 200 IM in 2:03.76 and third in the 100 backstroke in 54.24 to pace the High Point/Wallkill Valley co-op boys team at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on Jan. 25 in Phillipsburg.

The boys finished seventh in the overall team race while the girls placed ninth.