Rangers beat Braves, 50-42

The Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls basketball team defeated Newton, 50-42, at home Friday, Jan. 5.
Jackie Schels scored a game high of 27 points for Rangers. Kate Fahrenfeld scored 11 points; Rebecca Krueger added six points; and Gabriella Kuhar, Tara Anderson and Diamond Alvarado contributed two points apiece.
Caitlyn Pokrywa scored a team high of 19 points for Newton. Sophia May scored 10 points; Jolen Stoner made five points; Avery Eigner added four points; and Catherine Vena and Carrigan Walsh scored two points each.
Wallkill Valley (2-6) was scheduled to take on North Warren there at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Next they will face High Point there at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.
Newton (7-2) was set to play Lenape Valley at home at 4 p.m. Jan. 9, then Kittatinny there at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.