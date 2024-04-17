Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Sports
Photos: Jefferson wins both sets against Sparta
George Leroy Hunter
Sparta
/
| 17 Apr 2024 | 06:51
Jefferson's Raymond Bradley reaches for the ball high above the net in the volleyball match against Sparta there Thursday, April 11. The Falcons won, 25-18, 25-19. Bradley was credited with two kills and two digs. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
Jefferson's Kyle Kepler strikes the ball. He was credited with two kills, five digs and two aces.
Sparta's Joshua Tolentino gets a hand on the ball to strike it. He was credited with 11 kills and four aces.
At left Sparta's Joshua Tolentino strikes the ball toward the Jefferson side of the net.
Sparta's George Tsamadias (5) performs a 'set' maneuver on the ball.
Jefferson's Kyle Kepler serves.
Jefferson's Raymond Bradley was credited with two kills and two digs.
Jefferson's Andrew Mohlenhoff was credited with eight digs and three assists.
Jefferson's Zach Chen was credited with one kill and seven assists.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
George Leroy Hunter
2
jefferson high school
3
Sparta
4
Sparta High School
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED