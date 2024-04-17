x
Photos: Jefferson wins both sets against Sparta

Sparta /
| 17 Apr 2024 | 06:51
    Jefferson's Raymond Bradley reaches for the ball high above the net in the volleyball match against Sparta there Thursday, April 11. The Falcons won, 25-18, 25-19. Bradley was credited with two kills and two digs. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Jefferson's Kyle Kepler strikes the ball. He was credited with two kills, five digs and two aces.
    Sparta's Joshua Tolentino gets a hand on the ball to strike it. He was credited with 11 kills and four aces.
    At left Sparta's Joshua Tolentino strikes the ball toward the Jefferson side of the net.
    Sparta's George Tsamadias (5) performs a 'set' maneuver on the ball.
    Jefferson's Kyle Kepler serves.
    Jefferson's Raymond Bradley was credited with two kills and two digs.
    Jefferson's Andrew Mohlenhoff was credited with eight digs and three assists.
    Jefferson's Zach Chen was credited with one kill and seven assists.
