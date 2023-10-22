Newton, Vernon win divisions

Newton and Vernon each clinched their division titles, going undefeated in division play during the regular season, which ended Saturday, Oct. 21.

State football tournament playoff brackets and seeds were announced by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) on Sunday morning, Oct. 22 but remain unofficial until Monday, Oct. 23.

• Vernon was seeded third in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 Tournament and will play sixth seed Passaic Valley at home Friday, Oct. 27.

• Newton was seeded fourth in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 Tournament and will play fifth seed Lyndhurst at home Friday.

• In the same tournament, Lenape Valley was seeded seventh and will play second seed Rutherford there at 6 p.m. Friday.

• Sussex Tech was seeded sixth in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament and will play third seed Mahwah there Friday.

• Sparta was seed seventh in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament and will play Hillside there Saturday, Oct. 28.

• Wallkill Valley was seeded seventh in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament and will play second seed Hasbrouck Heights there Friday.

Kittatinny and Jefferson will play in regional consolation games this week. The winners in each section will play each other next week.

• Kittatinny was seeded third in the North, Group 1 Regional Consolation Games and will play second seed Whippany Park on Thursday, Oct. 26.

• Jefferson was seeded third in the North, Group 2 Regional Consolation Games and will play second seed Becton on Thursday.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley, 27-7, at home Saturday, ending the season with an overall record of 3-5.

Wallkill Valley’s overall record was 3-6. Both teams had 2-3 records in division play.

Jacob Savage made three touchdowns for the Cougars and Brady Strong made one. Tyler Scarpone kicked three points after touchdowns.

Savage rushed for a total of 167 yards in the game.

Kittatinny quarterback Jack Brex completed six of 10 pass attempts for a total of 84 yards.

High Point loses

High Point was lanced by Lakeland, 35-6, at home Friday. The Wildcats’ record fell to 2-6 for the season and they were win-less against division opponents.

Lakeland’s overall record was 6-3, and it finished second behind Vernon in the American White division.

Sparta beats Newton

Newton’s six-game winning streak was broken Friday, Oct. 20 when it fell to Sparta, 28-12, at home.

That was Sparta’s third win of the season, while the Braves finished with a 6-2 overall record.

The Spartans put 21 points on the board in the first quarter and added another touchdown in the third quarter.

Newton scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Sparta quarterback Shane Hoover completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for a total of 194 yards. He threw one touchdown pass and kicked four points after touchdowns.

Brandon Cabrera rushed for a total of 126 yards and made two touchdowns.

Also scoring for Sparta were Josh Brancy and Luke Doster.

Newton quarterback Matt Ellsworth completed nine of 14 pass attempts for a total of 121 yards. He threw one touchdown pass.

DeMarius Posey scored one touchdown for the Braves.

Vernon wins 8 in row

Vernon continued its winning streak by defeating Sussex Tech, 35-16, at home Friday.

The Vikings finished the regular season with an 8-1 overall record. Their only loss was the season opener to Warren Hills, 21-14.

Logan Pych rushed for a total of 211 yards and made three touchdowns for Vernon on Friday.

Jayden Quintero and Gavin Bruno also scored for the Vikings and Luca Vizzini kicked five points after touchdowns.

Sussex Tech compiled a 6-3 overall record and tied for second place in the American Blue division. Before Friday, the Mustangs had won five games in a row.

Andrew Baker made a touchdown on a 94-yard run in the first quarter against Vernon, and the team followed that with a two-point safety.

Brian Gruber scored on a 52-yard run in the third quarter and he kicked two points after touchdowns.

Baker rushed for a total of 117 yards and Gruber for 79.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley lost its final game of the regular season to Parsippany Hills, 41-28, at home Friday, ending the season with an overall record of 4-5.

Tanner Gaboda made two touchdowns for the Patriots and Hunter Del Valle and Ryan Stricchiola each made one.

Jefferson shut out

Jefferson was clobbered by West Milford, 32-0, at home Friday, dropping its record to 3-5 for the season.

The Highlanders, who had a 4-5 overall record, scored twice in the first quarter and once in each of the succeeding quarters.

West Milford quarterback Aydin Deane completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for a total of 176 yards. He made two touchdowns and threw a 27-yard pass to Nate Ford for another one.

Chase Tyburczy rushed for a total of 150 yards and scored twice. Braden Amundson kicked three points after touchdowns.

Pope John opponent forfeits

Hudson Catholic forfeited its game against Pope John on Saturday, and the Lions ended the regular season with a 7-2 overall record.

They were in second place in the United White division after Delbarton with a 3-1 record in division play.

After big losses in the first two games, Hudson Catholic canceled its season because of a number of injuries.